Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 2.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of XSLV stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.84. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,008. The firm has a market cap of $455.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

