dogwifhat (WIF) Price Hits $2.35 on Major Exchanges

dogwifhat (WIF) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $588.84 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00003544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,920,173 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,920,172.89. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.38208164 USD and is up 21.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $750,097,053.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

