Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,582 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.11. 5,006,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,547,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

