Brookstone Capital Management Sells 341,376 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,376 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,724,000. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 437,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,115. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

