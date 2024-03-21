Brookstone Capital Management Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 26.08% of Kellanova worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.52. 934,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,011. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,694,782 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

