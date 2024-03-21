Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Decreased by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.8% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $449.12. 18,172,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,583,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $429.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.89. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $304.77 and a fifty-two week high of $449.32.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

