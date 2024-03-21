Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,265,000 after buying an additional 71,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,897,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.97. The stock had a trading volume of 139,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,337. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $157.38.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

