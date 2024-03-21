Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 2,656 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.16% of Boot Barn worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,484. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.20.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

