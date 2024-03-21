Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

