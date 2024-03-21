Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 274 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $167.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

