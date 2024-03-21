Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $555.54. The company had a trading volume of 72,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,130. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.96 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

