Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $435.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,860. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.85 and a 12-month high of $437.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

