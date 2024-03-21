Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys Shares of 777 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,979. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.93 and a 1 year high of $288.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.