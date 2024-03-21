Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.83. 458,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,154. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.45. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

