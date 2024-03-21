Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires Shares of 2,419 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 519,238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 204,516 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.2 %

CAH traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $111.72. 390,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,641. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.02.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

