Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 4,795 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,196,000.

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $49.52. 525,527 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

