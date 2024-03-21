Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,186,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,971,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $31.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,002.13. 576,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,514. The stock has a market cap of $395.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $893.06 and its 200 day moving average is $738.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

