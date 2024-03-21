Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter worth about $21,653,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter worth about $17,182,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 69.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 87,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 123,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QLD stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,631. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

