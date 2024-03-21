Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.90. 330,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.