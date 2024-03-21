Darden Restaurants, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.31 (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 1.31 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend payment by an average of 78.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $174.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.84. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

