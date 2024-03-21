Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Insider Purchases A$14,500.00 in Stock

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Free Report) insider Uwa Airhiavbere bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.45 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$14,500.00 ($9,539.47).

Imdex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get Imdex alerts:

Imdex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Imdex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Imdex

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling optimization products and sensors for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including drilling fluids, solids removal units, remote fluid management, rig alignment technologies, and directional drilling technologies; and rents rock knowledge sensors, which include down hole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imdex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.