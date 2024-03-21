Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.66

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 7172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 273,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80,764 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

