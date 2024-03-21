Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.25

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 22049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFAI. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,547,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,364,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $784,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

