Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.68

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 45182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 176,169 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 329,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 29,232 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

