abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.06

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 217210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,803,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,781,000 after acquiring an additional 239,682 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,368,000 after acquiring an additional 449,954 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,024,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,565,000 after purchasing an additional 216,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

