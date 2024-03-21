W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,021.08

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,021.08 and last traded at $1,015.55, with a volume of 7830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,016.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $935.89 and a 200-day moving average of $820.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

