Insider Buying: TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Insider Buys 376,098 Shares of Stock

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lochtenberg acquired 376,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$89,511.32 ($58,889.03).

Mark Lochtenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Mark Lochtenberg purchased 1,123,902 shares of TerraCom stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$258,497.46 ($170,064.12).

TerraCom Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

TerraCom Company Profile

TerraCom Limited develops and operates coal mines in Australia and South Africa. The company explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. Its flagship property is the Blair Athol coal mine located in Clermont, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Guildford Coal Limited and changed its name to TerraCom Limited in November 2015.

