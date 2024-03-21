Insider Buying: Earthsene Fpo (ASX:EE1) Insider Buys 2,647,097 Shares of Stock

Earthsene Fpo (ASX:EE1 – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey purchased 2,647,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.65 ($29,605.69).

Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Grant Davey purchased 6,300,000 shares of Earthsene Fpo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,800.00 ($66,315.79).

Earths Energy Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company was formerly known as Cradle Resources Limited and changed its name to Earths Energy Limited in January 2024. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

