OmniAb’s (OABI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:OABI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 238,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,115. OmniAb has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $611.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,908,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 2,148,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

