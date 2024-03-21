Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU) Insider Mark Southey Buys 100,000 Shares

Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU – Get Free Report) insider Mark Southey bought 100,000 shares of Arafura Rare Earths stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$21,000.00 ($13,815.79).

Arafura Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Get Arafura Rare Earths alerts:

About Arafura Rare Earths

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Arafura Rare Earths Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It focuses on the production of rare earth products, such as neodymium-praseodymium and mixed middle-heavy rare earths oxides. The company holds 100% interests in the Nolans project, a rare earths-phosphate-uranium-thorium deposit that supplies neodymium and praseodymium products; and the Aileron-Reynolds project comprising six granted exploration licences covering an area of approximately 1,240 kilometer square located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Arafura Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arafura Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.