Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU) Insider Mark Southey Buys 100,000 Shares

Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU – Get Free Report) insider Mark Southey bought 100,000 shares of Arafura Rare Earths stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$21,000.00 ($13,815.79).
Arafura Rare Earths Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.
About Arafura Rare Earths
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arafura Rare Earths
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Market Rally To Continue After Fed Gives Traders What They Wanted
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Arafura Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arafura Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.