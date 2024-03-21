Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.62

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $143.62 and last traded at $143.57, with a volume of 15967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.86.

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.92.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $5,655,595.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,019 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,931.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $843,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $5,655,595.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,931.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,964 shares of company stock worth $8,924,584. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

