Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.46

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.46 and last traded at $114.69, with a volume of 243447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

