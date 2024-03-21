1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $519,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $113.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,841. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

