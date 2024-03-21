GMS (NYSE:GMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.23

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.23 and last traded at $97.23, with a volume of 2983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

