Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.96

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.96 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 166251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,987,225 shares of company stock worth $22,241,373 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,458,000 after acquiring an additional 987,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,100,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,202,000 after buying an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

