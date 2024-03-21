Avalanche Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $20.53 billion and $1.54 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $54.39 or 0.00081932 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00018443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,104,467 coins and its circulating supply is 377,414,827 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

