1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 4,280 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,860 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $47,729,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 76,546 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.