Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Stock Position Cut by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,376 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPSC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.15. 3,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,111. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $86.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

