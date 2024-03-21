Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lowered by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,387 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.92. 5,326,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,297,523. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.