Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Reduced by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $417.65. 159,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $297.75 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

