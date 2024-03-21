The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $731,041,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.84. 231,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $355.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.35 and a 200 day moving average of $304.41.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

