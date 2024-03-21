Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 9,830 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

