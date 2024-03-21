Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 34,125 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 239,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

