Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,356. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

