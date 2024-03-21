OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 893 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 893 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.
Amgen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.37. 348,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,921. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Longest Bear Market in History Plus 7 Other Bear Market Facts
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Micron Is the NVIDIA of Memory Chips: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.