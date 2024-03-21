OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 277,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.44. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $110.41.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

