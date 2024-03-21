OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.91. 319,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,925. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.51 and a 52-week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

