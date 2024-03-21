OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,066.35.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $14.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,159.51. 63,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,186. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,051.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $981.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $795.74 and a one year high of $1,160.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

