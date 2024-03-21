Rockland Trust Co. Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,253 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.0 %

BAC stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $289.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

