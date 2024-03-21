Talbot Financial LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.1% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5,907.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 217,333 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,589. The stock has a market cap of $532.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.16.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

